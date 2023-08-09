Attempt to murder, rioting charges filed against Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP national president, N. Chandrababu Naidu and 20 other party leaders have been booked for attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy in connection with the recent violence in Annamayya district.

Chandrababu Naidu has been named accused number one in the FIR registered at the Mudivedu police station on a complaint by one Umpathy Reddy.

Former minister Devineni Uma, senior leader Amarnath Reddy, MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, Nallari Kishore, D. Ramesh, G. Narhari, S. Chinnababu, P. Nani and others were also named.

The TDP leaders have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), 148 (armed with deadly weapon), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 307 (attempt to murder), 115,109 (abetment of offence), 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) r/w 149 (unlawful assembly).

On August 4, violence erupted in the district’s Anagallu town during Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to inspect the status of irrigation projects in the Rayalaseema region.

Clashes broke out after cadres of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) allegedly tore the TDP’s flex banners and took out a rally protesting against Naidu’s visit. YSRCP workers had allegedly pelted stones at Naidu’s convoy, prompting NSG commandos to shield the former Chief Minister, who has Z-plus category security.

Punganur in the adjoining Chittoor district also witnessed violence on the same after TDP workers were stopped by the police from entering the town without permission.

They pelted stones at the police and also set afire two vehicles. More than 50 police personnel were injured in the ensuing violence. So far, 70 TDP workers have been arrested for the violence in Punganur.

Naidu had blamed the state’s Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy for the violence and lashed out at the police for supporting the ruling party.

Chittoor SP Y. Rishanth Reddy, however, had termed the violence pre-planned and found fault with the TDP activists for deviating from the scheduled route to reach Punganur and attacking the police. The SP said that Naidu called the ruling party MLA “Ravana” and instigated the TDP cadres to attack YSRCP workers and police.