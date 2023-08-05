Over 20 police personnel, YSRCP, TDP workers injured in Chittoor during Chandrababu Naidu’s rally

The incident of fierce stone pelting and attack on police was reported on the way to Punganur where over 20 police personnel were attacked, including the DSP.

By PTI Updated On - 10:26 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

The incident of fierce stone pelting and attack on police was reported on the way to Punganur where over 20 police personnel were attacked, including the DSP.

Chittoor: Over 20 police personnel and several workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and ruling YSRCP were injured in a stone pelting incident during former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s rally in Chittoor district on Friday.

According to Chittoor Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishanth Reddy, The incident of fierce stone pelting and attack on police was reported on the way to Punganur where over 20 police personnel were attacked, including the DSP. Chandra Babu Naidu is on a visit to the Rayalaseema irrigation project to inform people about the alleged failure of irrigation projects in the region.

Police said that the reason for the altercation was a “derogatory” statement made by Naidu while addressing a rally in Annamaya district.

The initial reports suggest that the reason for the altercation is because of a derogatory statement made by Chandrababu Naidu while addressing a rally in Mulakalacheruvu of Annamaya district. He made scathing statements against Thamballapalle MLA, calling him Ravana,Chittoor SP said.

After the controversial statement, YSRCP workers blocked the roads which led to stone pelting by TDP workers.

As a repercussion of the statement made, while Naidu was on his way for the public meeting in Angallu of Chittoor district, YSRCP workers blocked the roads, as a sign of protest. This led to TDP workers pelting stones at YSRCP cadres. In the process, many YSRCP and TDP cadres sustained injuries,â€ police said.

According to the police, Chandrababu Naidu also “instigated” the TDP cadres to attack the YSRCP workers and police.

The police resorted to lathi-charge and dispersed the crowd. On reaching the public meeting site, Naidu again instigated the TDP cadres to attack the YSRCP workers and police. He even insulted DSP by making derogatory statements against him,police added.

As per the information, the police resorted to tear gas, but the TDP workers continued to attack the police.

On anticipating the law and order situation at Naidu’s next rally at Ponganur, the police barricaded the town entrance and diverted the roadshow via bypass. But, TDP cadres who were awaiting Naidu’s arrival, attacked the police and burnt the bus and Vajra vehicle. Over 20 Police personnel were injured in the attack. To control the crowd, tear Gas shells were fired but the TDP workers continued to attack the police,â€ Chittoor SP said.

The situation continued to remain tense in Punganur.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, visited the policemen who were injured in the Punganur incident at the Chittoor hospital on Saturday morning.

“The incident is sad, necessary medical services are being provided to the police for their speedy recovery. We strongly condemn this incident. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu betrayed the police and diverted their route map into Punganuru town. Police tried to stop them from coming to Punganuru town, after which TDP activists pelted stones at our activists and several policemen got injured in the incident and were hospitalized. Police official’s vehicles were burnt and damaged,Reddy said.