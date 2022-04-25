Attend Paddy procurement centre inaugurations: T Harish Rao

Published Date - 02:51 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the elected representatives to participate in the paddy procurement center’s inauguration without fail to highlight the commitment of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government to procure the paddy.

Talking to the elected representatives over a teleconference in Siddipet on Monday, the Minister said that the district administration will be opening 412 procurement centers to purchase 6.55 lakh metric tonnes of Yasangi paddy across the district. He further informed Indira Kanthi Patham (IKP) groups will set up 225 procurement centers, while PACS (Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies and Market Committees will set up 187 and 10 procurement centers across the district. Since paddy harvest is going at a brisk pace, Rao has called upon the ZPTCs, MPPs, Agriculture Market Committee Chairmans, and Cooperative Society Chairmans to participate in paddy procurement centres inauguration without fail. He has also suggested them to oversee the procurement in their respective areas by examining whether they had got enough gunny bags and tarpaulins.

Talking about the 21st foundation day of the TRS Party, the Minister has called upon the Panchayat level party leadership to hoist the party flag on April 27 without fail. Since the State Party leadership was inviting MPPs, ZPTCs, Municipal Chairmans, Mandal and Town Party Presidents of TRS Party to plenary on April 27, Ra has called upon the rest of the party leaders to celebrate the day in villages, mandal headquarters and in towns in a grand way. Earlier, Rao has handed over the Party Insurance benefit to the widow of TRS Party worker Jeedipaly Anthi Reddy at his residence.(eom)