Audi adds Apple Music to wide range of its models

By IANS Published: Published Date - 10:15 AM, Sat - 21 May 22

San Francisco: Luxury carmaker Audi has announced that it is integrating Apple Music, premium music streaming subscription service, directly into select models.

The company said that adding Apple Music into the infotainment system gives users the ability to access their subscription directly and intuitively from the Multi-Media Interface (MMI) screen using in-car internet data.

“This seamless integration allows Apple Music subscribers to find their favourite music and discover even more new music,” the company said in a blogpost.

“The new Apple Music integration allows customers to access their personal Apple Music account directly from the Audi infotainment system, with no Bluetooth or USB required,” it added.

After linking an active subscription to the vehicle, Apple Music subscribers can access Apple Music’s full catalog of 90 million songs, and tens of thousands of playlists, including hundreds of new mood and activity playlists, personalised mixes, and genre stations.

“Integrating Apple Music into the Audio infotainment system marks the next step in the collaboration between Audi and Apple,” said Christiane Zorn, Head of Product Marketing at Audi.

The Apple Music integration will be included in nearly all Audi vehicles in Europe, North America, and Japan starting with the 2022 model year.

The integration will be conveniently rolled out to vehicles already on the road via an automatic over-the-air update.

To activate Apple Music, customers simply need to open the app in their Audi’s infotainment system and follow the on-screen instructions to log in with the Apple ID they use for Apple Music. To finish the setup process, they simply need to enter a verification code that is sent to their phone.