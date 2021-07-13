Audi to offer curated packages on electric SUVs

A standard warranty of 2 years and a high-voltage battery warranty of 8 years or 160,000 KM whichever is earlier is also available, the company said

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker Audi on Tuesday said it will offer buyback up to 3 years from the date of purchase and high-voltage battery warranty of 8 years as part of curated packages on its upcoming all-electric SUVs — e-tron and e-tron Sportback. The e-tron, which will be offered in two variants — 50 and 55, along with the Sportback version, will be launched on July 22.

Under the curated ownership packages, Audi India is offering a choice of service plans ranging from 2 years to 5 years. A standard warranty of 2 years and a high-voltage battery warranty of 8 years or 160,000 KM whichever is earlier is also available, the company said in a statement.

The options for extended warranty are available across a period of 2+2 years or 2+3 years, it added.

“Additionally, comprehensive service plans are available for either 4 years or 5 years, depending on the scheme chosen by the customers,” the company said adding under it the costs of service and the periodic maintenance of the brakes, suspension, and extended warranty are covered. Audi India further said it is offering buyback, “where customers are being assured of a lucrative buyback price up to 3 years from the date of purchase, when they decide to upgrade or sell their Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 in the future”.

“These offers will benefit buyers and have been designed to make owning the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback an even more attractive proposition,” it added. Commenting on the packages, Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the company wants to ensure that its e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 customers have the best ownership experience.

Dhillon further said manpower across the Audi network has been trained by Audi certified trainers to ensure the efficient upkeep of its EVs.”

Audi believes that the future is electric and we have a very meticulously structured strategy to get there,” he said, adding the launch of the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback is “just the beginning”.

