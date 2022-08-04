Augmont Gold launches “Limited-edition Coin” to honour 75th anniversary of India’s Independence

Hyderabad: To commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, Augmont Gold For All has announced the launch of a new 24karat ‘Limited-edition Coin’ minted by the India Government Mint (IGM)- a part of SPMCIL (Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd).

The limited-edition coin is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in honour of his commitment and drive, and the iron mind to take up challenges. The obverse side of the coin is engraved with the ‘Statue of Unity’ and the reverse side contains the logo of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

This 24K Gold coin comes with 999 purity and weighs 7.5 grams in tamper-proof blister packaging and the coin is accompanied by a scroll on the Preamble of the Constitution of India and a book depicting 75 glorious years of India.

Ketan Kothari, Director, Augmont Gold, said, “the coin has an elegant, minimal, premium, yet truly Indian design and hence a perfect souvenir for our loved ones.”

