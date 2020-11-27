Australian batsman David Warner reunites with family after 108 days

After the completion of the cash-rich tourney, he returned to Australia but was in quarantine following the rules. Australia has a strict quarantine rule of 14 days owing to coronavirus pandemic.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:29 am

Hyderabad: Australian opening batsman David Warner had an emotional family reunion after a 108-day gap. Warner has been travelling for the last three months playing cricket and had to stay away from his family. He first went to England before taking a flight to UAE for the Indian Premier League representing Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After the completion of the cash-rich tourney, he returned to Australia but was in quarantine following the rules. Australia has a strict quarantine rule of 14 days owing to coronavirus pandemic. The official Twitter handle of cricket.com.au shared the reunion video on social media with the caption, “Aussie opener @DavidWarner31is reunited with his family after finishing his hotel quarantine.”

Earlier, Warner also shared a picture featuring him, wife Candice and his daughters. He had captioned the pic as, “After 108 days finally I am back with my girls. Isla still won’t sit still or smile in a group pic My happy place @candywarner1 #family.”