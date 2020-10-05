Australian organisation distributes groceries to tribals in Mancherial

Manju Alineni, the coordinator of Yuva Vikas said that the foreign country’s voluntary organisation a big help to the economically challenged tribals of the two habitations who were affected by the lockdown.

By | Published: 12:46 am

Mancherial: JET Helping Hands, an Australian charity organisation, with the help of Yuva Vikas, distributed ration kits and blankets to 60 economically poor families belonging to Gonduguda and Jaithguda villages, under Devapur Gram Panchayat in Kasipet mandal on Sunday.

Manju Alineni, the coordinator of Yuva Vikas said that the foreign country’s voluntary organisation a big help to the economically challenged tribals of the two habitations who were affected by the lockdown. She stated that it was conducting a slew of social service activities in different parts of the district. She was all praise for the organisation for helping the needy.

The tribals expressed their gratitude to Dr Jyothi Marri, Malar Vythees and Satya Ramadugu of Australian organistion and members of Yuva Vikas for coming to their aid.

Kasipet mandal Prishad Pesident Laxmi Ramesh, Devapaur Sarpanch Jangu, volunteers of Yuva Vikas, Vijayalaxmi, Rajyalaxmi, Usha,Sujatha, Usharani, Nagamani, Jamuna and Bhagyalaxmi were present.

