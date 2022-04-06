Auto driver held for rape of minor girl in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:33 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Medchal police arrested a man on charges of raping a minor girl, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, Venkatesh (50), an auto-rickshaw driver from Gowdipally in Medchal allegedly lured the 11-year-old victim while she was returning from school on March 31. He took her in his auto to a secluded spot in the village, where he overpowered and raped her. He then threatened to harm her and family members if she told anyone. The victim, who kept silent for few days, later told her school teacher about the ordeal, with the teacher then alerting her parents.

Based on a complaint on Monday, the Medchal police booked a case and arrested Venkatesh.