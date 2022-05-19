Auto-rickshaw bandh went off peacefully in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The 24-hour auto-rickshaw bandh call given by unions in protest against anti- transport workers policies of the union government went off peacefully across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Thursday.

Auto-rickshaw union gave the bandh call in protest against the imposition of Rs 50 fine per day for not renewing fitness certificates and steep increase of petroleum products in the integrated.

Besides suspending the operation of auto-rickshaws, transport workers staged dharnas in front of all collectorates and RTA offices in the old Karimnagar district. Various trade unions and political parties also extended their support to agitating transport workers.

Speaking on the occasion, they found fault with the union government for imposing Rs 50 fine per day for not renewing fitness certificates by implementing Motor Vehicle Act 2019. It has become a huge burden for auto-rickshaw owners who were already facing severe hardships due to abnormal hike in the price of petrol and diesel.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made a statement in the state assembly stating that they would not implement the anti-transport workers GO 714 in the state. However, fines have been imposed from April 1. The district congress party expressed solidarity to the striking transport workers in Karimnagar district.

Extending support to dharna in Saidapur, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar demanded the government to withdraw the controversial GO 714 which imposes fine of Rs 50 per day for renewing fitness certificates.

