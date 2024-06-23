Automotive enthusiasts flock to Imperial Garden in Hyderabad

This enthusiastic community of automobile lovers, Cars n Coffee, has been organising these meet-ups since June 2023.

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 23 June 2024, 08:10 PM

Photos: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: On Sunday morning, the Imperial Garden became the hub for automotive enthusiasts, as over 300 cars and motorbikes gathered for a car meet organised by Cars n Coffee Hyderabad.

This enthusiastic community of automobile lovers has been organising these meet-ups since June 2023. This event marked their second meet-up of 2024.

The meet-up showcased an impressive array of vehicles, ranging from vintage classics to modern sports cars and motorbikes. Enthusiasts were treated to the sight of some truly remarkable vehicles, including a Ferrari 488, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Chevy Impala, APX 110 1939 Packard, and many more.

Aamer Khan, a prominent member and one of the admins of Cars n Coffee Hyderabad, expressed the essence of these meet-ups, stating, “Cars n Coffee Hyderabad is a platform for all car enthusiasts. It’s a place to showcase their prized vehicles, meet other enthusiasts, and have a good time.”

The atmosphere buzzed with excitement and camaraderie as like-minded individuals exchanged stories, insights and admiration for the machines that united them. Conversations ranged from technical details and restoration anecdotes to shared adventures on the road.

The event celebrated both the beauty of automotive crafts. For those who attended, it was a day where engines roared, stories flowed and the love for automobiles resounded through every corner of the Imperial Garden.