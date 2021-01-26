Avail e-EPIC facility, GHMC urges voters

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) launching Electronic Electors’ Photo Identity Card (e-EPIC) on the occasion of 11th National Voters’ Day, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has urged voters in Hyderabad district about the new facility.

The e-EPIC is a Portable Document Format (PDF) version of the EPIC which can be verified using authentic and secure QR code reader application.

According to a notification by the GHMC, newly enrolled electors can download their e-EPIC from January 25 to January 31. From February 1, all electors with a unique mobile number can download the e-EPIC, after doing an e-KYC.

Voters can download the e-EPIC through https://nvsp.in or https://voterportal.eci.gov.in or through Voter Helpline Mobile app (Android/iOS). The GHMC has appealed to all voters to utilise the opportunity.

