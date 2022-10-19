Avani performs Kuchipudi Arangetram at Shilpakala Vedika

Hyderabad: Kumari Avani Reddy Visavaram performed for her Kuchipudi Arangetram at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad. She is the youngest ever dancer to make a Kuchipudi Arangetram and the programme was attended by Mamidi Harikrishna, Director of the Telangana Cultural Department, a press release said.

Avani Reddy started her Kuchipudi dance practice since the tender age of 4 years under the guidance of Guru Latha Manzoosha. Daughter of Bala Reddy and Rajini Solipuram, Avani is currently 9 years-old and studying at Manthan School. After the performance, she said, “I would like to become a people’s dancer and take the concept of Kuchipudi to every corner of the world and make it a regular practice,”

Her Guru Latha Mazoosha said, “when Avani joined my institute, I have seen the spark in the eyes of Avani to learn the art of Kuchipudi. Her willingness to learn, spontaneity, and grasping power is her main strength.”