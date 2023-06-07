Awfis collaborates with NSL to set up coworking spaces in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:41 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: Awfis, the network of coworking spaces, has announced its partnership with NSL (Nuziveedu Seeds Pvt Ltd) to set up coworking spaces in strategic locations in Hyderabad and Bangalore. This collaboration aims to cater to the increasing demand for flexible workspaces and provide a conducive environment for the growing entrepreneurial community in these cities, a press release said.

With a built-up area of around 25,000 sft, the centre at NSL Icon, Banjara Hills, with it’s contemporary design aims to meet the evolving needs of the entrepreneurial community in Hyderabad.

Awfis is also building its second centre at the Prestige Technology Park in collaboration with NSL. Awfis already has a centre in the same location as part of its alliance with Prestige Group. Located on Outer Ring Road, this centre has a built-up area of approxiate 45,000 sft, and will further strengthen Awfis’ presence in Bangalore.

M Prabhakar Rao, Chairman & Managing Director of Nuziveedu Seeds Pvt Ltd, said, “We believe that this collaboration will create a thriving community and support its growth in both Hyderabad and Bangalore.”

Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO of Awfis, added, “The launch of these centres is in line with our expansion plans to reach 250 centres by FY’24 and both Hyderabad and Bengaluru feature in the top markets for flex space absorption in India.”