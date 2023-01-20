AWS increases investment in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:31 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (Asia Pacific Region – Hyderabad) has announced increased investment in Telangana.

As against the earlier committed investment of Rs.20,096 crores (2.7 Billion dollars) in 2020, AWS has announced to increase its investment to Rs.36,300 crores (4.4 Billion dollars) in Telangana by 2030.

This announcement was made on the sidelines of AWS Empower India event at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre here on Friday. The event is focused on cloud adoption to commemorate the Hyderabad Zone going live on the AWS network.

The investment in the three data center campuses that AWS has set up in Hyderabad at Chandanvelly, FAB City, and Pharma City will be made in a phased manner. The three data centers form an integral part of AWS’s goal of strengthening its cloud infrastructure to serve its customers in India and worldwide while providing them more cloud regions to choose from. The first phase of all three data centers has been completed and is available for users to avail cloud services from.

Welcoming the AWS investment, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said “I am glad to see Amazon expanding on its investment in their Hyderabad Data Centers making it one of the largest FDIs coming into the state. We have also collaborated with AWS to improve e-governance, healthcare, and municipal operations to benefit the citizens of Telangana. We are pleased that the new AWS Region in Hyderabad will spur more innovation and growth for many enterprises, startups, and public sector organizations in India.”

Apart from the Data Center investments itself, Hyderabad has been a preferred destination for Amazon in India. Both AWS’s largest campus in the world and Amazon’s first and one of its largest fulfilment centres are based in Hyderabad. The Government of Telangana is also actively working with AWS’s cloud practice and has hosted some of its projects on AWS to harness the advantages provided by cloud computing.