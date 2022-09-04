Ayesha Shroff shares throwback video of Salman Khan’s first advertisement

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:23 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

With Reliance Industries announcing the comeback of the desi cold drink that was a hit in the 80s, Ayesha Shroff shared the commercial video she did for the brand.

Hyderabad: Taking a trip down the memory lane, Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff shared a vintage video of a soft drink commercial. Incidentally, it is actor Salman Khan’s first ad shoot.

The commercial, which dates back to the 1980s, shows a teenage Khan who is younger-looking and leaner. Shot on a yacht, the clip shows the models having a fun time with the Campa Cola soft drink. The ad also featured Aarti Gupta, Sunil Nischol, and others alongside Salman Khan and Ayesha Shroff.

With Reliance Industries announcing the comeback of the desi cold drink that was a hit in the 80s, Ayesha Shroff shared the commercial video she did for the brand.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “When life was simple and fun. Happy to hear it’s coming back! guess who is who.”

Soon after she shared the post on Instagram, fans flooded the comments sections with their guesses. While some were awestruck at the appearance of younger Salman Khan, others reminisced about the good old days.

Tiger Shroff’s rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani also commented, “So cute you look,” followed by heart emoticons.