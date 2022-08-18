Megastar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Godfather’ teaser out on August 21

Published Date - 03:19 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi surprised with his salt and pepper look in the first-look poster of his upcoming film, ‘Godfather’. The film’s glimpse that is meant to introduce the character too got humongous response. If you want more, wait for another three days, as the teaser of the movie will be released on August 21, on the occasion of the Megastar’s birthday.

Chiranjeevi looks serious in the poster, where he is seen sporting black shades. In the background, we can see the night view of the city. This is for the first time that Chiranjeevi is sporting salt and pepper look in his decades of career.

‘Godfather’ is being made on a high budget. Mohan Raja is directing the movie, while RB Choudary and NV Prasad are producing it, while Konidela Surekha is presenting it.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is playing a powerful role, while Nayanthara will be seen in a crucial role. Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev are among the other prominent cast.

Master cinematographer Nirav Shah handles the camera, while Suresh Selvarajan is the art director of the film which has music by S Thaman. The makers have also announced to release ‘Godfather’ during Dasara, this year.