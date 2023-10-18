Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Update

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is expediting the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Recent images shared on social media reveal substantial progress, with the ground floor and the temple’s inner sanctum nearing completion, while pillars are being erected on the first floor.