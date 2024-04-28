| Rpf Traces Teen Girl Who Went Missing On Saturday In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 01:29 PM

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) traced a girl who went missing from her house and handed her back to her parents on Sunday.

The girl, aged 18 years, left her house on Saturday morning and on receiving the information from Child Helpline, an RPF team was on lookout for her.

Around evening, the girl was found at platform number 10 of Secunderabad railway station. She was handed over to the family members who later took the woman to the Sakhi center Secunderabad for counselling.

The family members told the police that the girl was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The RPF Secunderabad rescued five persons in 2024 and reunited them with their families.

“RPF understands that reuniting with family fills the heart with warmth and the soul with peace, and thus goes miles in ensuring that every missing person is reunited with their family,” said an RPF .