Ayushmann, Aparshakti Khurana’s father, P Khurana no more

Ayushmann and Aparshakti's father P Khurana was battling a prolonged ailment which led to his demise, as per reports.

By IANS Published Date - 07:05 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, P Khurana died in Mohali on Friday. He was battling a prolonged ailment which led to his demise.

P Khurana was a well-known astrologer and numerologist. Both Ayushmann and Aparshakti often posted pictures with their father, thanking him for the love and guidance. Ayushmann had also credited him with helping him achieve his dreams.

Aparshakti Khurana’s spokesperson in a statement said: “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10.30 a.m. in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss”.

According to media reports, P Khurana had been battling heart problems for a while and was being treated at a private hospital in Mohali.

P Khurana also wrote books based on his knowledge on astrology.