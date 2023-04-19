| Aparshakti Khurana Shares His Top 5 Movies Of All Time In An Imdb Exclusive

Aparshakti Khurana shared his top five films from the yesteryear that he thinks everyone should experience at least once.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:13 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: The magic of the Golden Age of Indian Cinema takes centre stage in Vikramaditya Motwane’s latest venture ‘Jubilee’. The series features an ensemble cast, including actors Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidhant Gupta, Wamiqa Gabbi, Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Shweta Basu Prasad, amongst others.

Speaking exclusively with IMDb, Aparshakti Khurana shared his top five films from the yesteryear that he thinks everyone should experience at least once.

Aparshakti said, “I would start with ‘Sholay’, an all-time hit. ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, for everyone who has fallen in love, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’ would be another classic. My fourth recommendation is ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ – it’s a must-watch. I would also suggest ‘Mughal-E-Azam’, the film that makes audiences enter a completely different world. An additional recommendation would be Dev Anand Sahab and Nutan Ji’s ‘Tere Ghar Ke Samne’.