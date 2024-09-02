Back-breaking rides on old city roads turn nightmarish for Hyderabadis

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 2 September 2024, 09:56 PM

Hyderabad: Driving through a few road stretches in the old city is becoming a nightmare for the road users after the recent rains that lashed the city.

People commuting through the Misrigunj road, Noorinagar, Mangalhat, Dhoolpet, Yakutpura, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Old Malakpet, Tallabkatta, Edi Bazaar and a few other areas, complain of experiencing a back breaking rides.

On several of these stretches, big potholes have come up with the road surface eroded. “The potholes are big enough for two wheeler tyre to fit in. Due to this, motorists are falling down after failing to safely navigate the stretch,” said Mohd Zeeshan, a trader from Ismailnagar.

The road surface on the Misrigunj road and Mangalhat road have been washed away. “One is forced to drive through the stretch filled with potholes and craters. The situation is worse when it rains as the water carpets the road and the potholes are not visible,” said Ahmed Hussain, a resident of Aghapura.

The situation is the same at Golconda between Fateh Darwaza and Golconda stretch.

On the other hand unhygienic conditions marked several areas of the old city. On Monday afternoon, at Tallabkatta, near Samina Hospital, a huge mound of garbage was seen lying unattended. At the lane leading to the Yakutpura main road through Amannagar A, at several places in the midst of the residential area garbage was found littered around.

The situation was similar at Ganganagar Yakutpura, Zafar Road , Amannagar B Chacha garage, Nashemannagar, Jahanuma Lancer and Kalapather Bilalnagar.

“Due to rains the GHMC workers did not attend duties and the garbage was not collected from households. Hence people dumped the trash at road sides and when it rains it finds way into the drains,” said Mujahid, a resident of Amannagar A.