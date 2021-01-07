Backlog results: TS High Court seeks clarity on PG counselling

The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by Telangana Republican Party (TRP)

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Wednesday questioned the government whether the authorities would be able to conduct counselling for students who are yet to receive their degree backlog results.

The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by Telangana Republican Party (TRP). The petitioner complained that the Telangana State Council for Higher Education was yet to release the results for supplementary examinations for Degree exams but was going ahead with counselling for MBA and MCA. The petitioner complained that the spot admissions into the said courses would deprive students who are in the dark about clearing their backlogs. The panel directed the Government Pleader to get instructions on whether special counselling will be conducted to students after the results were declared. The panel will continue to hear the matter on January 18.

Demolition stayed

Justice P Naveen Rao of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted interim stay with conditions directing the authorities not to demolish a wall constructed by the petitioner. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Winsol Solar Field Polepally Private Limited. The petitioner questioned an order of the Tahsildar Peddemul Mandal, Vikarabad District in demolishing the culvert and compound wall constructed by the company at Indur Village of Peddemul Mandal.

The judge directed the authorities to not to demolish the wall with the condition that the petitioner deposits Rs 15 Lakhs within 3 days before The Executive Engineer I and CADD I B Division Vikarabad. The judge directed the Executive Engineer to estimate cost of construction of culvert. The judge will continue to hear the matter on January 25.

