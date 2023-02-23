Backstreet Boys to perform in India with ‘DNA world tour’ after 13 years

BookMyShow along with Live Nation is bringing the much-adored boy band back to the country in a two-city tour.

By T Ivan Nischal Updated On - 11:40 AM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: The Boys are back. Celebrating the 30 years of their musical journey, one of the best-selling bands of all time, the Backstreet Boys will come to India as part of their DNA World Tour in May 2023.

BookMyShow along with Live Nation is bringing the much-adored boy band back to the India in a two-city tour. The band is set to perform at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5, 2023.

On Wednesday the band announced the entire lineup of their upcoming DNA World Tour, which will include places like Iceland, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.”The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour’ comes on the back of the band’s tenth studio album DNA.

The Backstreet Boys, formed in 1993 with AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson alongwith Nick Carter and Brian Littrell and have been enthralling fans with popular numbers like Quit Playing Games, As Long As You Love Me, Backstreet is Back and Shape Of My Heart.

BookMyShow has shared a poster of the upcoming tour on Twitter and confirmed that tickets for the performances will only be available for sale on their website. As of now the registrations for the much-awaited concert are live exclusively on their platform.