Four die in Medak district due to untimely rains

The two workers Vasulu Subramanyam (42) and Madasu Nagu (37). Another person died as lighting struck him at Kuknurpally in Siddipet district early on Tuesday morning. He was Kumari Mallesham (33).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 10:16 AM

Medak: Heavy rains lashed several parts of erstwhile Medak district leaving four persons dead in two separate incidents. Two persons died in a wall collapse at Railapur village of Kowdipally mandal in Medak district on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, heavy rains coupled with strong winds and thunderstorms have lashed the district. In another incident a farmer died at Erraram village of Andole mandal as lightning struck on him. The victim was Boini Papaiah (52). Standing crops were damaged at several places. The paddy brought to the procurement centres was damaged. The rains continued until late night.

The power supply disrupted at most of the places and trees were uprooted causing the disruption of traffic. However, the rains have provided a great to relief to citizens amid the sizzling summer. It is to be recalled the day temperature touched 46 degrees on Monday. It came down by Tuesday evening.