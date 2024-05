| Karnataka To Release 2 Tmc To Meet Drinking Water Needs In Telangana

Karnataka to release 2 tmc to meet drinking water needs in Telangana

The emergency release will commence today.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 May 2024, 11:35 AM

The emergency release will commence today.

Hyderabad: Responding positively to the requests made by Telangana government, Karnataka has agreed to release two tmc of water from its Narayanpur dam to Jurala project.

The emergency release will commence today. The water will reach Jurala project on Thursday. It would be utilized exclusively to meet the drinking water needs.