Badminton summer camp inaugurated in Mancherial

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri advised the students to utilise various sports camps being organised by District Sports Authority in summer holidays. She inaugurated a summer badminton camp here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bharati said that sports play a vital role to mental and physical growth of the students. She told the managements of private schools and parents to encourage kids to take up some sport. She stated that the district administration would extend all support to the talented sportsmen. She added that badminton was being played by many in the town.

The IAS officer handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to family members of Thota Shankaraiah, former secretary of District Badminton Association who died of some ailment recently. She lauded members of the association for raising the funds and helping the kin of Shankaraiah. She appreciated the association for passionately promoting the sport in the district.

Mancherial municipal vice-chairperson Gajula Mukesh Goud, District Youth and Sports Officer B Srikanth Reddy, erstwhile Adilabad district Badminton Association secretary Sudhakar, vice-president Vasu, Joint Secretary Ramesh Reddy, treasurer Satyapal Reddy, coaches Pallem Rajalingu, Krishna and Nagendra were present.

