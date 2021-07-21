Baking a science, art for this young entrepreneur

The beginning was quite simple for Praneetha Chittiraavi as she started off with a baking stall in her college fest when she was pursuing her undergraduation

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: For Praneetha Chittiraavi, a young baker from the city, baking is a lot more than just mixing up a bunch of ingredients according to a recipe and putting it in the oven and getting out a little piece of delightful indulgence. Instead, she looks at baking as an art and as a science.

However, her beginning was quite simple as she started off with a baking stall in her college fest when she was pursuing her undergraduation.

“I was doing my Bachelor’s in Bhavan’s and it was during the college fest, that I started off with a baking stall and that was my first baby step into the world of baking. Later through the years in college, students and faculty used to place orders with me and I started off as a home-baker,” says the 27-year-old who has been baking for almost a decade now.

After graduation, while pursuing her MBA, her zeal and passion towards baking made her take up an internship at a baking academy where she honed her craft.

Praneetha shares, “Interning at an MNC is what an MBA student would normally do to add to their resume but I interned at a baking academy in Bengaluru where I learnt that baking is a science where each ingredient plays a different chemical role, whether it is the egg or the baking soda or the butter.”

It was also a time when she realised that when it comes to baking, the art and the skill also matters a lot. “Prior to that, I was just looking at the cost of raw ingredients and added a little more than that to the price tag to make a profit. I understood the commercial aspects of the skill involved in baking during that period,” the youngster says.

Armed with that knowledge, she started her entrepreneurial journey by setting up her own patisserie, Little Indulgence, and since then, has been spreading happiness and love with her intricate recipes.

What sets her venture apart from other such ventures is that she is very specific about only women running the patisserie.

“I started employing only women and started giving an opportunity to women from underprivileged families and families where a woman working at a place along with men would be seen as a taboo. Through this, I also aim to give such women an opportunity to learn a life-building skill in addition to giving them financial independence as long as they work with me,” concludes Praneetha.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .