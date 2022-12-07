Bala Krishna, Madhusudhan enter semifinals of 26th GVK Nationals Tennis Championship

Bala Krishna crushed Dastagiri 6-0, 6-0 while Madhusudhan defeated Sreekar 6-1, 6-2 to advance into the last four.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: Bala Krishna and Madhusudhan entered into the semifinals in the 35 years category of the 26th G V K Nationals Tennis Championship organised by the All India Senior Tennis Association held at the LB Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Results: 35 years(Quarters): Vijay Anand bt G Raja 7-5, 6-2, Bala Krishna bt Dastagiri 6-0, 6-0, Sethu Kannan bt Dilip 6-4, 6-2, Madhusudhan bt Sreekar 6-1, 6-2; 45 years (Quarters): Waheed bt Manikandan 5-7, 6-3, K V N Murthy bt Reddy Nagaraju 6-1, 7-5, G Ramesh bt M S Kiran 6-4, 6-1, Armugam bt Bose Kiran 6-2, 6-1; 55 years (Quarters): Srinivas Reddy bt Paul Manoher 6-3, 6-2, R S Rawat bt Basappa 6-4, 6-3, Bipin Bala Krishna bt Ravi Shankar 6-0, 6-1, R N Ramesh bt Sudhakar Reddy 6-3, 6-0; 65 years (Semifinals): S Settu bt Gadi Venkata Sanyasi Raju 6-4, 6-4, V Dhananjayulu bt B S Tulasi Ram 6-3, 5-7, 10-6; 70 years(Semifinals): K Radha Krishna Murthy bt Dr Ram Mohan Rao 6-4, 6-4, N Sudhakar Reddy bt A Prasad 6-4, 6-4.