Bala Vikasa distributes tabs to students in Siddipet

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Siddipet: Possessing a smartphone or tab comes handy for students in the time of Covid-19. Identifying its importance, Bala Vikasa, an NGO, has presented tablets to 40 students of Government School, Indira Nagar in Siddipet on Thursday. Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented the tabs to students on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that the committed work of the Indira Nagar school students and teachers motivated them to present the tabs to the students since they were very confident that the students and teachers would put them to maximum use.

Saying that the school has proved time and again their potential by scoring good results in all aspects, he said that it is heartening to see the school helping the students excel in extra-curricular activities and technology education.

Rao assured that they will soon present the tablets to all the remaining students in the school. The Minister said that technology has enabled the students to attend the classes online even in the time of Covid-19. Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Roja Sharma,Executive Director of Bala Vikasa and others were present.

