Balancing Justice and Art: Hyderabad woman Swarika stands out with exceptional dual talents

She is making waves as one of the city's pioneering micro artists, creating intricate masterpieces on the tiniest of canvases.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 26 May 2024, 11:55 PM

Ramagiri Swarika

Hyderabad: In a time when women are making significant strides in their careers, Ramagiri Swarika from Hyderabad stands out with her exceptional dual talents.

A resident of Uppuguda, Swarika has recently been appointed as a Judge. At the same time, she is making waves as one of the city’s pioneering micro artists, creating intricate masterpieces on the tiniest of canvases.

Swarika’s passion for art began in childhood, inspired by her brother’s tradition of crafting paper Ganesh for Ganesh Chaturthi. “I always wanted to create art differently,” she recalls. This desire for uniqueness led her to micro art, starting with a miniature Lord Ganesha on a rice grain.

Since that initial project, Swarika has created over 3,000 micro artworks. One of her most impressive achievements was in 2020 when she transcribed the entire Bhagavad Gita onto 4,042 rice grains. “This project took me 150 hours to complete, it involved 9,839 words and 36,378 letters,” she says.

Swarika’s work has earned her several prestigious awards, including the National Award from the North Delhi Cultural Academy, a Guinness World Record for Laksha Galarchana, the International Wonder Book of Records, the Platinum Jubilee Award in 2021, and the Inspiring Women Award.

While her art is awe-inspiring, she also pursued a career in law. After completing her LLB in 2021, she dedicated herself to preparing for the Judiciary exam. Her hard work paid off when she was appointed as a Judge in December 2023. “Balancing my studies and my art was challenging, but I make sure to dedicate at least two hours each day to my artistic endeavours,” she adds.

Despite her new responsibilities in the judiciary, Swarika continues to work on her micro art. She hints at a new, ambitious project currently in progress. “I am thinking of doing a big project, it is still in progress,” she shares.