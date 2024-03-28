Baltimore bridge collapse: Two bodies found in submerged truck in collapsed structure

Authorities recovered the bodies of two individuals from a red pickup truck submerged in the Patapsco River on Wednesday. This follows a collision involving a massive container ship and the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

A container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Baltimore. Photo: AP

Maryland: The bodies of two victims in the Key Bridge collapse were recovered from a truck in the wreckage of the collapsed structure, the Maryland state police confirmed on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, federal authorities at a White House press briefing said that they are balancing efforts to recover the remains of those missing, assess and remove the bridge debris and relocate the ship–all before efforts to rebuild can even begin, The Washington Post reported.

Moreover, at least six people, part of a construction crew that was repairing potholes and masonry on the bridge, were presumed dead, however, two other workers were rescued.

National Transport Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said that the investigators boarded the ship to recover the data recorder — “which is essentially the black box,” and are developing a timeline of events, according to The Washington Post.

Notably, Governor Wes Moore has ordered the Maryland flag lowered to half-staff, effective immediately.

It will remain at half-staff until further notice.

Reportedly, this is done in honour of the victims who tragically lost their lives as a result of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden lauded the prompt action by personnel on board the cargo ship ‘Dali’, which struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing the bridge to plunge into the river below sending several people and vehicles into the water.

Shipping company Synergy Maritime Group, which managed the Singapore-flagged freight ship in a statement on Tuesday that the entire 22-member crew of the vessel are Indians.

Personnel on board the ship were able to alert the Maryland Department of Transportation that they had lost control of their vessel, prompting the local authorities to close the bridge to traffic before the catastrophic impact, a move which “undoubtedly” saved lives, President Biden on Wednesday said during his comments at the White House regarding the Baltimore bridge collapse.

Moreover, among those reported missing following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, US, are Mexican nationals, CNN reported, citing Rafael Laveaga, Chief of the Consular Section of Mexico’s Embassy in Washington.