Six presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse

Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath, speaking at a press briefing, stated that given the cold water temperatures and severe sea conditions, it is probable that the missing individuals have perished, according to Xinhua news agency.

By IANS Updated On - 27 March 2024, 03:05 PM

A Coast Guard cutter passes a cargo ship that is stuck under the part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship his the bridge Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore, Md. Photo: AP/PTI

Washington: Six people, who went missing due to a bridge collapse in the US city of Baltimore, are presumed dead.

The US Coast Guard has suspended search and rescue efforts.

The 2.6-km-long Francis Scott Key Bridge, a major bridge that held Interstate 695, collapsed at about 1:30 a.m. local time early Tuesday morning after being hit by a Singapore-flagged large container ship, which experienced a power failure before the collision.

The six individuals who went missing, all road maintenance workers, were reportedly on the bridge repairing potholes when the collapse occurred.

Two other people were rescued from the Patapsco River earlier, with one in critical condition, according to local authorities.

In brief remarks from the White House Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he wants the federal government to pay for the reconstruction of the bridge. The bridge opened to traffic in 1977 and saw approximately 11.5 million vehicles crossing it each year.

“We’re gonna work with our partners in Congress to make sure the state gets the support it needs,” President Biden said.