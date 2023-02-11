Banda Prakash to file nomination to post of Council Deputy Chairman

His candidature for the post on behalf of BRS was finalised by the party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who instructed the party leaders to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:02 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: MLC Banda Prakash will submit his nomination papers for the post of Deputy Chairman Telangana Legislative Council at Assembly chambers between 11am to 12 noon on Sunday.

His election to the post is just a formality considering the strength of the BRS in the Council.