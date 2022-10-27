Bandi denies BJP’s role in luring TRS MLAs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:13 AM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: The BJP’s State unit has denied that it had any role in the attempt to lure TRS MLAs, with the party’s State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar accusing TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of enacting a drama.

Addressing a press conference late on Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay said the TRS attempt was to stop the MLAs from leaving the party and to get political mileage ahead of the Munugode by-poll. Challenging the Chief Minister to release CCTV footage of the last three days from the Deccan Kitchen hotel in Film Nagar, he alleged that a TRS leader from Munugode was staying there for the last few days. Sanjay also demanded the release of CCTV footage from the Chief Minister’s official residence at Pragati Bhavan and call details of the Swamiji who was detained.

The BJP State chief also went to the extent of issuing threats to the police personnel involved in Wednesday’s developments, saying that the police were the actors in the drama, that the BJP would not leave this, and that the lives of the cops were ‘ruined’.

Also challenging the Chief Minister to reach the Yadadri temple and take an oath that he was not behind the conspiracy, Sanjay alleged that the conspiracy was hatched by Chandrashekhar Rao in Delhi and that the son of a TRS MLA was also involved in the episode. He also wanted a sitting judge to probe the incident.

On photographs of the accused standing with BJP leaders including himself being circulated, Sanjay said just because they got photographed with BJP leaders, they could not be linked to them.