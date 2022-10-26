BJP’s covert Op in Hyderabad: TRS warns against attempts to topple democratically elected govt

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS (BRS) on Wednesday slammed the BJP’s attempts to purchase its MLAs and topple the State government, terming the operation busted in Aziz Nagar as a mockery of democracy. The party appreciated its four MLAs who exposed the BJP’s attempts and informed the police, leading to the arrest of three BJP mediators.

Speaking to the media here, Government Whip Balka Suman said the BJP was resorting to cheap politics after it toppled the democratically elected governments in several States including Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra. However, the TRS MLAs were committed to the cause of Telangana and had foiled the BJP’s plans, he said.

“The BJP might have succeeded in purchasing the likes of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, but it cannot achieve the same by luring TRS MLAs who are loyal to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and to the people of Telangana State. The BJP must stop such backdoor politics or get ready to face the ire of people of Telangana,” he said.

Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar condemned the BJP’s attempts to purchase TRS MLAs and warned that any such attempts would cost the BJP dear. He accused the BJP of offering crores of rupees in cash, contracts and other assets along with prominent posts. “The TRS will thwart such attempts and give a fitting reply at the national level,” he warned.