KCR calls State budget anti-farmer, anti-poor, lacking vision

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 July 2024, 05:05 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao dubbed the maiden State budget introduced by the Congress government as anti-farmer, anti-poor and one lacking vision. He expressed his discontent, stating that the budget reflected the government’s indifference to the needs of various sections, particularly farmers and the lower classes.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who attended the Assembly session for the first time on Thursday after becoming the Leader of Opposition, said the Congress government had backstabbed the people of Telangana on multiple counts, with no clear policy formulation on any aspect. He said the budget speech lacked substance and sounded more like “storytelling” rather than a well-structured financial plan.

“What is the agricultural policy, the industrial policy, the IT policy, or the policy for the poor? There is no clarity in this budget. It sounds more like a platform speech than a budget speech,” he asked.

Speaking at the Assembly media point after the State budget presentation, Chandrashekhar Rao said the previous BRS government had implemented numerous schemes aimed at the economic development and welfare of all sections. However, the Congress government had turned its back on the Yadav, Dalit and fishermen communities, and appeared to have discontinued schemes introduced by the previous BRS government for their socio-economic empowerment.

Highlighting the plight of women, the former Chief Minister pointed out that the promise of interest-free loans up to Rs.1 lakh crore was not new and that the current budget lacked innovative schemes. The Congress government had no clear policy on crucial sectors such as agriculture, industry, IT, and welfare for the poor even after seven months in administration. “This budget is nothing more than a collection of vague promises without any concrete policy formulation,” he observed.

The BRS supremo expressed concern over the lack of support for farmers, mentioning the absence of schemes like Rythu Bharosa in the budget. He stated that by criticising the previous BRS government and accusing its predecessor of misusing funds, the Congress government appeared to be planning to discontinue farm investment support to farmers.

“The Congress government has failed to provide any assurance to farmers regarding the purchase of paddy, supply of free electricity, or provision of water. This government deceived both farmers and individuals practising traditional occupations,” he said.