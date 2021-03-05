Bandi Sanjay on the mat for making derogatory remarks

TRS legislators said action should be initiated against the BJP leader and sent to jail for disrespecting the Legislative House

Hyderabad: TRS legislators on Friday condemned BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for his derogatory comments on MLCs, terming them as Members of Liquor Council. They said action should be initiated against the BJP leader and sent to jail for disrespecting the Legislative House.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here, MLA Gyadari Kishore said the people of Telangana will teach him a lesson for his rowdy behaviour. The TRS government, he said, has done more for welfare of government employees and teachers in the State than any BJP-ruled State in the country. He pointed out that the Modi government not only raised curtains for disinvestment in public sector companies as part of a conspiracy to favour corporates but was also doing away with the reservation system in a phased manner. “Privatisation of these companies will result in employment opportunities for the weaker sections vanishing in future as there will be no recruitment on the basis of reservations,” he said.

The legislator ridiculed the argument of the BJP State president that it was always striving for welfare of the Hindus and demanded whether Hindus were not affected by the rise in fuel prices. He said it was a fact that the States would lose their revenue in case fuel was brought under GST, but no State can stop its implementation if the Centre takes a decision in this regard.

He said Sanjay assured to bring back the money swindled by the likes of Nayeem, but he should first answer what Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing to fulfill his promise of bringing back black money stashed in foreign bank accounts.

MLAs S Saidi Reddy and Ch Lingaiah said the BJP government at the Centre which had waived off crores of loans availed by corporate companies, was unwilling to take similar measures to safeguard public sector companies. They said while the BJP government safeguarded Gujarati steel companies, it was trying to sell Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. They stated that the BJP leaders misled people in the name of religion and patriotism in Dubbak and GHMC elections which will not be possible anymore.

