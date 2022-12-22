Bangladesh 82-2 on 1st morning of 2nd test against India

Following its 188-run defeat in the first test at Chattogram, Bangladesh made two changes with batter Mominul Haque and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed replacing Yasir Ali and Ebadot Hossain.

By AP Published Date - 11:49 AM, Thu - 22 December 22

Indian players appeal unsuccessfully on the day one of the second test cricket match Bangladesh between India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

Dhaka: Bangladesh recovered from an early collapse to reach 82-2 at lunch on the first day of the second cricket test against India on Thursday. Mominul Haque, one of the two changes for Bangladesh, was batting on 23 with captain Shakib Al Hasan on 16 at the first interval of the day.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain and Zakir Hasan survived a tricky situation to add 39 runs before both of them were dismissed in the space of three balls. Pacer Jaydev Unadkat (1-20), who returned to the test squad after 12 years, made a breakthrough dismissing Zakir Hasan for 15 with a delivery that carried extra bounce. But the opener who made a century on his debut in the first test could have gone for duck had Mohammed Siraj not dropped him at backward square leg off fast bowler Umesh Yadav in just the second over of the day.

Also Read Injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of India’s second Test against Bangladesh

Najmul, who also survived some good bowling, finally got out on 24, when he offered no shot against offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin (1-30).Shakib played some aggressive shots to keep Bangladesh’s total ticking.Ashwin, who got enough bounce and turn in the morning session, could have claimed Mominul on 11 but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failed to hold on the catch.

Following its 188-run defeat in the first test at Chattogram, Bangladesh made two changes with batter Mominul Haque and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed replacing Yasir Ali and Ebadot Hossain. Hossain couldn’t bowl in the second innings in the first test after sustaining a back injury.

Unadkat played his only test in December 2010 against South Africa. He replaced wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was instrumental in India’s victory in the first test with a match haul of 8-113.India captain K.L Rahul said India would have batted if he’d won the toss, but called it a “confusing” wicket. “There is a lot of grass,” Rahul said. I’m not too disappointed because I have no idea what to expect from this pitch.”