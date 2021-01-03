Former left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha was all praise for the off-spinner Ashwin and said he had become the leader of the bowling attack.

Hyderabad: With Mohammad Shami ruled out after the first Test, Indian bowling unit was a bit worried. However, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took the responsibilities to perfection leading India to a series-levelling eight-wicket victory in the second Test in Melbourne.

“Ashwin knows exactly what he wants to do. He’s not a rookie anymore. He has been to Australia and now he doesn’t have to play for his spot. That’s the most important thing for a player. Once you don’t have the fear of getting dropped from the team over poor performance, then your body language changes. You have a little bit of cushion to do certain things. That’s what is making a lot of difference for Ashwin and with the role, he is playing now. On the field, he is the bowling captain,” said Ojha.

