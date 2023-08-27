Bangladesh: UNICEF provides medical support for children as dengue cases rise

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, over 112,000 cases of dengue have been reported, out of which 20 per cent are children below the age of 15 years.

Dhaka: Following the continuous surge in dengue cases in Bangladesh, UNICEF is extending medical support worth USD 2.25 million to the country to contain the dengue outbreak, reported Dhaka Tribune.

UNICEF will provide urgently needed testing kits and training of professionals, along with other critical supplies and services in the health, water, sanitation, and hygiene sectors.

Moreover, the deadly dengue outbreak has now spread to 64 districts, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Additionally, over 500 dengue-related deaths have been reported.

Adding to the increase in climate-driven disasters globally, climate change is also causing the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue which has been directly affecting the lives of children as well as adults. Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative to Bangladesh, said on Sunday, “Once again, children in Bangladesh are at the frontlines of climate change as the dengue crisis here escalates.”

Moreover, Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services said, “The government of Bangladesh is undertaking a timely and effective response to the ongoing dengue situation in the country. The need of the hour is for the communities to ensure that mosquitoes do not breed in their houses and take all precautionary measures to ward away mosquitoes.”

“We are providing testing kits, medical supplies, mosquito nets, and we are also working with the city corporation and relevant bodies to eliminate vector breeding sites,” he added.

However, UNICEF is also contributing to the government in engaging communities raising awareness about dengue prevention and taking necessary preventive measures, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The organization has supported the government in reaching over 50 million people through information at mass gatherings and social media about protection from dengue in the last month.

Furthermore, UNICEF is also working with partners to support the Bangladesh government with critical medical supplies, including kits with 13,400 kits, building capacities of staff, providing technical advice, and implementing actions such as campaigns to clean up breeding sites in select areas.