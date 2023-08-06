Bangladeshi government approves four transit routes to India

By ANI Published Date - 10:20 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Representational Image

Dhaka: The Bangladeshi government has approved four routes for the transportation of goods to merchants in Tripura and other northeastern Indian states, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Chittagong Port-Akhaura-Agartala, Mongla Port-Akhaura-Agartala, Chittagong-Bibirbazar-Srimantapur, and Mongla Port-Bibirbazar-Srimantapur are the four routes.

In a recent news conference, the Industries and Commerce Minister of Tripura, Santana Chakma, said that Bangladesh and India have agreed to allow Indian traders to ship products through the ports of Chittagong and Mongla.

“India and Bangladesh have signed an agreement, allowing Indian traders to use Chittagong and Mongla ports in Bangladesh for transportation of goods. The Bangladesh government has notified the four routes for transhipment of goods by Tripura and other northeastern states,” Chakma said during a press conference.

Chakma also said that Tripura has planned to set up nine “border haats” for bilateral trade at the local level.

Bangladesh, India, and Japan took part in the trilateral conference in the northeastern state of Tripura in April of this year. The event was put on by the Northeastern Indian research centre Asian Influence.

They performed a survey earlier.

According to the survey results, Bangladesh and India should cooperate to promote facilitate trade, Dhaka Tribune reported.

