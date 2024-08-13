Banswada by-elections inevitable: KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 08:05 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao interacting with the party cadre from Banswada constituency at his Nandinagar residence on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said by-elections were imminent in Banswada following the defection of Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to the ruling Congress. He interacted with the party cadre from Banswada constituency at his Nandinagar residence here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said Srinivas Reddy left the party despite the respect and support extended to him in every way. He said the Banswada MLA had abandoned the party after winning with the hard work of the BRS activists. He warned that those who betray the party during tough times would face consequences, as the party workers would not forget such actions. “People will definitely teach a fitting lesson to those who change parties for selfish reasons,” he said.

The BRS working president said the Congress government which promised to bring change in governance, had failed to deliver its promises due to inefficient administration. He exuded confidence that Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and other MLAs who defected would be defeated in the upcoming bypolls. He assured to convene a party meeting in Banswada with the senior party members, to devise a strategy for the bypoll and to strengthen the party in the constituency. He stated that despite some leaders defecting, the party activists remained committed to the BRS.