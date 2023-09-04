Barabanki building collapse: 2 killed, operations on to rescue 3 trapped

By PTI Published Date - 09:50 AM, Mon - 4 September 23

Barabanki: Two people were killed and 10 others injured after a three-storey building in the Fatehpur area here in Uttar Pradesh collapsed early Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 3:15 am and it was reported that 15 people are trapped under the building’s debris, they said.

Currently, three people are trapped under the rubble, police said and added that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force teams are trying to rescue them.

In initial operations, 12 people were rescued and admitted to the Barabanki district hospital. Two of them died during treatment while eight others were referred to the King George Medical University in Lucknow for better care, according to police.

Police said Roshni (22) and Hakimmudin (28) were killed in the incident.

The owner of the building has been identified as Hashim, Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and directed officials to ensure best possible treatment for the injured, an official statement issued in state capital Lucknow said.