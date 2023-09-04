| Up Youth Steals Shivling After His Wish For Marriage Not Fulfilled

By IANS Published Date - 09:00 AM, Mon - 4 September 23

Kaushambhi: A 27-year-old man decamped with a Shivling from the Bhairo Baba temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambhi district, after his wish to get married was not fulfilled.

The absence of the Shivling was discovered when devotees visited the temple at Kumhiyawaha Bazar, under the jurisdiction of the Maheva Ghat police station and alerted the temple authorities and police, while village head Om Prakash filed an FIR in connection with the disappearance.

Police finally made a breakthrough and picked up a young man Chhotu from Kumhiyawaha on Sunday. The stolen Shivling was found ‘hidden under a pile of leaves and bamboo in a crop field;. according to Maheva Ghat police station officer Rajnikant.

The accused has been charged under Section 379 of the IPC for theft and sent to prison. Chhotu openly admitted to his unholy deed. He said that he was unhappy with Lord Shiva for not granting his wish for marriage even though he had been fervently praying and fasting during the holy month of Saawan.