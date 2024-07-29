‘Barkha Ritu’ featuring Devaki Pandit and Rakesh Chaurasia in Hyderabad on Aug 3

Being organised by Banyan Tree Events, the Barkha Ritu features musicians who will present renditions of the specialized ragas meant for the monsoons, and not otherwise performed for the rest of the year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 09:18 PM

Hyderabad: The annual monsoon music festival Barkha Ritu, featuring eminent Indian classical musicians is back in Hyderabad and is scheduled on Saturday, August 3 at Taramati Baradari. This year, Barkha Ritu in Hyderabad will feature Devaki Pandit (vocal) accompanying her will be Prashant Pandav on Tabla, Abhinay Ravande on Harmonium and Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia (Flute) accompanying him Satyajit Talwalkar on Tabla.

Being organised by Banyan Tree Events, the Barkha Ritu, which has entered its 23 rd year this year, features musicians who will present renditions of the specialized ragas meant for the monsoons, and not otherwise performed for the rest of the year. The beauty of these ragas lies in the fact that they are specially composed to mirror and evoke the emotions and sentiments associated with the rains – both in the performer and the listener, a press release said.

Barkha Ritu is dedicated to the presentations of these ragas alone, giving musicians the opportunity to explore the deeper dimensions of these seasonal ragas, and allowing ardent audiences the opportunity to immerse themselves in the enchanting music of the rains, during the rains, the release added.

(For bookings: bookmyshow)