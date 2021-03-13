Basketball tourney: Mounila guides St Pious to final

Mounila scored 21 points as St Pious defeated Telangana Panthers 52-47 in the semifinal

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: Mounila scored 21 points as St Pious defeated Telangana Panthers 52-47 in the semifinal of the women’s category at the Gandamalla Kamllama Memorial Basketball tournament at the Nizam College, on Saturday.

Nadia Mumdra top-scored for the losing outfit with 18 points. In the men’s semis, YMCA Secunderabad downed Central Excise 65-57.

Results

Semis: Women: St Pious (Mounila 21, Mrunali 9) 52 bt Telangana Panthers (Nidai Mumdra 18, Sandhya 11) 47;

Men: YMCA Secunderabad 65 bt Central Excise 57

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .