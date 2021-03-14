MLRIT women emerge champions in basketball tournament

At the half time, MLRIT had a four-point lead at 27-23 and they increased the pace in the second half to run away with the victory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: MLRIT women defeated St Pious 48-32 to lift the title at the Gandamalla Kamllama Memorial Basketball tournament at the Nizam College for men and women, on Sunday.

At the half time, MLRIT had a four-point lead at 27-23. But they increased the pace in the second half to run away with the victory. For the winners, Sofi scored 17 points while Joy and Archana added 10 each. For the losing outfit, Mrunalina top-scored with 14 points while Mounik added 10.

Later, Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy presented the winners’ trophy to the MLRIT women’s team.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .