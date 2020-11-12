Basthi Dawakhanas to aid urban poor: Eatala

Eatala says Basthi Dawakhanas provide urban poor access to free consultation and medicines

Hyderabad: To avoid incurring out-of-pocket-expenditure, the urban poor tend to ignore minor symptoms of ill health, which eventually become major health complications. The Basthi Dawakhanas in Hyderabad are ideal for such patients who can now access free consultation with a doctor and medicines, said Health Minister Eatala Rajender while inaugurating a Basthi Dawakhana at BS Maktha, Khairatabad on Thursday.

“We want to decentralise healthcare services. Primary healthcare services at Basthi Dawakhanas, secondary care facilities at District and Area Hospitals and tertiary care will be provided at teaching hospitals,” he said. On Covid vaccines, the Minister said all the Health Ministry guidelines and advice on preparing list of first group of healthcare workers who will receive the vaccine and cold-chain management were being implemented in the State.

The Health Minister also inaugurated a Basthi Dawakhana at Dattatreya Nagar, MN Reddy Nagar in Qutbullapur, Medchal district. Later on, he participated in the National Ayurvedic Day Dhanvanthari Jayanthi at Jeeyar Swamy Ashramam, Shamshabad. The Dhavantri Jayanti celebrations was organised by Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad and JIMS College at Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ashram.

“Nobody can forget the contributions of Ayurveda during the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic. Every individual’s homes became mini-Ayurvedic dispensary, as people of all walks of life adopted Ayurveda concepts that are basically aimed at strengthening the immunity,” Rajender said. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, My Home Chairman Rameshwar Rao, Union Minister for State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and others were present.

