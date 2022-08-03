| Batch Of 30 Afghan Sikhs To Arrive In Delhi

New Delhi: At least 30 Afghan Sikhs, including men, women, and children, are scheduled to arrive in Delhi from Kabul on Wednesday as evacuation of Afghan minorities to India continues in the wake of rising religious persecution in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

These Afghan nationals left from Kabul on board Kam Air Flight number 4401.

Indian World Forum president Puneet Singh Chandok informed that still there were 110 Sikhs left in Afghanistan while 61 e-visa applications were pending with the Indian government.

Earlier, 32 Afghan Sikhs were evacuated from Kabul.

Sikhs’ single largest representative body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has borne their airfare.

He informed that after landing at Delhi, the evacuees would proceed towards Gurdwara Sri Guru Arjan Dev, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi.

“They are likely to be rehabilitated by the World Punjabi Organisation, Sobti Foundation, and other social organisations,” said Chandok.

Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan are being continuously attacked by different terrorist organisations and in the past year, the number of attacks has increased leaving the community petrified.

Kabul’s Gurdwara Kart-e-Parwan has repeatedly been vandalised and bombed making their (Sikhs) stay unsafe in Afghanstian.